C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.53.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

