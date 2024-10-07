Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $24.86

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50,042 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 71.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRVA opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

