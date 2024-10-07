British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTI
British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.