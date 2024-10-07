BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
DHF opened at $2.61 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
