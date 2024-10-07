BMO Capital Markets Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$120.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMO. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.46.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$104.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.41. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$72.03 and a one year high of C$106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.