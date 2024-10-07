Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

