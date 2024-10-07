Bank of America Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $582.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $577.00 to $582.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $425.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.16. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.