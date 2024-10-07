B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.92.

Several research firms have commented on BTO. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total transaction of C$250,982.04. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.