Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Stock Performance
NYSE:AGR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $37.70.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avangrid Company Profile
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
