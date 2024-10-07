Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.20.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Astrana Health stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astrana Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.