ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ArcBest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.
In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 120.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
