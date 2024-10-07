Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $135.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.78.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:APO opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

