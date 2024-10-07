Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) versus Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and Metals Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Anglo American and Metals Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.40 $283.00 million N/A N/A Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 2.17 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anglo American and Metals Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 3 3 0 2.50 Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metals Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Metals Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Anglo American.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Anglo American on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

