Analyzing The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) & PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) and The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PACS Group and The Ensign Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACS Group N/A N/A N/A The Ensign Group 5.68% 17.32% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACS Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 The Ensign Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PACS Group and The Ensign Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PACS Group currently has a consensus price target of $37.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. The Ensign Group has a consensus price target of $145.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than PACS Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PACS Group and The Ensign Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACS Group $3.11 billion 1.89 $112.87 million N/A N/A The Ensign Group $3.97 billion 2.07 $209.40 million $3.80 37.96

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than PACS Group.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats PACS Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services. Its Standard Bearer segment is comprised of selected real estate properties owned by Standard Bearer and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operators. In addition, the company provides ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, sub-acute services, dialysis, respiratory, and long-term care pharmacy and patient transportation to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities, as well as mobile diagnostics. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.