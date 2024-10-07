Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) PT at $27.25

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 150,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Coupang by 2.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 322.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 122.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

