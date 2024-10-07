Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Amdocs by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Amdocs by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amdocs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 831,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,123,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

