Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

NYSE FE opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

