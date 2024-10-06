Zacks Research Comments on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. KBC Group NV increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after purchasing an additional 199,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 934,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

