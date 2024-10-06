Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

