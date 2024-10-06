Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Warrior Met Coal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,886.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.1 %

HCC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.