Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 3.1 %
HCC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $75.53.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Further Reading
