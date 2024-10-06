Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $27.79 Average PT from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 76.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $12,575,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

