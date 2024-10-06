Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Insider Sells $1,635,910.08 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 120.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

