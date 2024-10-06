UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $297.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $403,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

