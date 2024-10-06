UL Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:ULS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 9th

UL Solutions’ (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 9th. UL Solutions had issued 33,800,000 shares in its public offering on April 12th. The total size of the offering was $946,400,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of UL Solutions’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

ULS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

