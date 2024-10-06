Truist Financial Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $365.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $290.69 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $203.36 and a fifty-two week high of $303.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after buying an additional 98,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,225,000 after acquiring an additional 96,981 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

