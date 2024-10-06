TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $109.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.