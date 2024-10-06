TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRU. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

