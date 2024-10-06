Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.89.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $113.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock worth $115,353,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

