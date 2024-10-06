Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells $6,957,000.48 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $298.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.68 and its 200 day moving average is $269.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,700.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

