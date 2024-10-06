Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.6 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

