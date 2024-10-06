Toni Thompson Nadal Sells 1,443 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Etsy by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

