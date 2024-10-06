Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Purchases £3,012.79 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Tanya Raynes bought 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,012.79 ($4,029.95).

TIME stock opened at GBX 60.06 ($0.80) on Friday. Time Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 61 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,201.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.05.

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

