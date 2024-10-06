The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $370.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $371.30 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

