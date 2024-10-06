Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $83,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25.

On Thursday, August 1st, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.