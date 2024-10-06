Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells $409,024.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,740.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.