Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TEF. New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of Hold.

Get Telefónica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TEF

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.