TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TELA opened at $2.70 on Friday. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 252.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

