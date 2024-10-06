Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.