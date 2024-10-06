Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

