StockNews.com Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to “Strong-Buy”

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeoPark

GeoPark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GPRK opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. Research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.