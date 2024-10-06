StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.64 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
