StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.64 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

