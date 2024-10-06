StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
