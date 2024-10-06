StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

