StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

