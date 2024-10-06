Stifel Nicolaus Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $29.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

