Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

STLA stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 6.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

