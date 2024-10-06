Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Get Stantec alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STN opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.02. Stantec has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stantec by 175.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after buying an additional 806,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,897,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stantec by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,176,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,177,000 after acquiring an additional 415,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 206,421 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 204,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,948 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.