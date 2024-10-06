SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

