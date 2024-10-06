Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE SHLE opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.86. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.29 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

