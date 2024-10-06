Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE SHLE opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.86. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.29 and a twelve month high of C$18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18.
About Source Energy Services
