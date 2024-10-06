Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 6.1 %

About Sotherly Hotels

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

