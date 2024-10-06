Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOHO
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 6.1 %
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.